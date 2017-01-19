LPC: Defaults seen rising globally despite US optimism - survey

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 19 Higher corporate debt defaults
and wider credit spreads are expected globally, although the
outlook improved considerably in North America late last year
with a new administration seen fostering faster US growth and
the Federal Reserve's recent hike signaling confidence in the US
economy's upward trajectory, a new survey shows.
The outlook was decidedly more negative for Europe,
reflecting concerns about ripple effects from the United
Kingdom's vote to exit the European Union, as well as in Asia,
based on worries about China's growth, according to a quarterly
International Association of Credit Portfolio Managers (IACPM)
poll.
Led by the relative optimism about North America, IACPM's
12-month Credit Default Outlook Index moved to -37.9 in the
fourth quarter from -48.1 the prior quarter. It was the least
negative reading since -24.5 in the first quarter of 2015.
Negative numbers indicate expected credit deterioration with
higher defaults and wider spreads.
"While overall sentiment is generally cautious, some survey
respondents believe the credit outlook is more positive given
the fact that interest rates are still low despite the Fed's
recent action, the economy is growing albeit slowly, the energy
sector has improved and there are no obvious pressure points,"
Som-lok Leung, IACPM's executive director, said in a statement.
At -13.9, the fourth-quarter gauge for North America's
credit defaults improved from -55.3 in the prior quarter. This
was the most optimistic reading since 6.8 in the fourth quarter
of 2013. The same measure was somewhat improved for Europe,
while worse for Asia in the fourth quarter.
Just over one-third of those polled expect North American
corporate credit defaults will increase.
Reinforcing views that the US economy is gathering steam,
the Fed in December raised rates for the first time in a year
and upgraded its forecast to three rate hikes this year from two
previously.
"Equity markets rose after Donald Trump's victory in
November and while financial stocks have clearly responded to
his election, you could argue we would have had a rally even if
Hillary Clinton had won," said Leung. "Cash balances are
historically high and people cannot stay uninvested forever."
The outlook is far less upbeat for other regions.
Almost two-thirds of those surveyed see credit defaults
rising in Asia, and half expect increasing defaults in Europe.
Credit spreads are seen widening across all regions in the
short term, though the outlook is less negative than it has been
in recent quarters.
The IACPM 3-month Credit Spread Outlook Index improved to a
-27.3 reading in last year's fourth quarter, from -47 in the
prior quarter. It was the smallest negative reading since -7 in
the third quarter of 2015.
The shift may be temporary, however, Leung said.
"Spreads have tightened over the last quarter so some
respondents say the next move for spreads could be to widen, at
least over the near term."
(Reporting by Lynn Adler; Editing By Michelle Sierra)