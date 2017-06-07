Canada plans 73 pct defense spending boost over next decade

OTTAWA, June 7 Canada, under pressure from
Washington to boost military spending, said on Wednesday it
planned to increase its defense budget by nearly three quarters
over the next decade as it buys new jets and ships.
Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a statement the
overall budget would jump by 73 percent to C$32.7 billion ($24.2
billion) in 2026/27 from C$18.9 billion in 2016/17, with the
biggest increases coming in later years. The minister was
unveiling a new 20-year defense policy.
($1 = 1.3514 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by David Ljunggren and Leah Schnurr; Editing by
Denny Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)