公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 8日 星期四 00:47 BJT

Canada plans 73 pct defense spending boost over next decade

OTTAWA, June 7 Canada, under pressure from Washington to boost military spending, said on Wednesday it planned to increase its defense budget by nearly three quarters over the next decade as it buys new jets and ships.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan said in a statement the overall budget would jump by 73 percent to C$32.7 billion ($24.2 billion) in 2026/27 from C$18.9 billion in 2016/17, with the biggest increases coming in later years. The minister was unveiling a new 20-year defense policy. ($1 = 1.3514 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by David Ljunggren and Leah Schnurr; Editing by Denny Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)
