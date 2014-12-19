UPDATE 1-European nations to talk to Airbus about buying air tankers

* Number of countries, planes, involved could rise
* Boeing effectively ruled out as a supplier
* Europe wants to fill gap in in-flight refuelling capacity
By Adrian Croft
BRUSSELS, Dec 19 The Netherlands, Poland and
Norway are to negotiate with Airbus to buy four
military in-flight refuelling planes, European defence officials
said on Friday.
The three countries are interested in buying a variant of
the Airbus A330 that can be used for aerial refuelling, as well
as for passenger transport, strategic airlift and medical
evacuation operations, the European Defence Agency (EDA), the
European Union's defence arm, said.
The Dutch government, leading the initiative to plug a gap
in Europe's aerial refuelling capacity, said the consortium
wanted to acquire four aircraft.
Other European countries have previously expressed an
interest in the initiative and the number of nations and
aircraft involved could increase later, Peter Round, EDA's
director of capability, armament and technology, said.
Four aircraft was "a base line", he told Reuters.
The announcement means Boeing has effectively been
ruled out of the contest to supply the planes since the European
consortium had asked for information on products and pricing
from both Airbus and Boeing earlier this year.
"The three nations have identified that only one military
off-the-shelf solution met their key requirements in terms of
capabilities and timeframe," an EDA statement said.
Round said a contract was expected to be placed early in
2016 with the planes starting to be delivered late in 2018 or
early 2019. The aircraft will be operated jointly by the three
countries and may be based at Eindhoven in the Netherlands.
EU leaders have identified increasing Europe's aerial
refuelling capacity as a priority. European states were forced
to rely heavily on the United States for refuelling during the
2011 Libyan war.
Russia's annexation of Crimea has led NATO and the United
States to step up calls for Europe to halt years of defence
spending cuts and strengthen their armed forces. Sharing
capabilities is seen as a cost-effective way of doing this.
Ten European countries agreed in 2012 to work together to
boost their military airborne refuelling capacity.
Five of those countries, which were then interested in
buying eight to 10 military refuelling planes, approached Airbus
and Boeing for more information earlier this year.
Round said countries operated on different defence
procurement cycles and EDA did not want to hold up the programme
waiting for each country to make up its mind.
So three countries were initially moving forward.
"But that doesn't mean the others have gone. It just means
they are not ready to throw their hat straight into the ring
right now," he said.
