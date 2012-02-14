UPDATE 1-Italy cuts spending on F-35 fighter plane

* Italian newspaper said Italy to reduce F-35 order by 40
* Defence min to address parliament about cuts on Wednesday
* Min says Italy still committed to Joint Strike Fighter
ROME, Feb 14 Italy will cut investment in
Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 stealth fighter plane as
part of an overall reduction in military spending, Defence
Minister Giampaolo Di Paola said on Tuesday.
"The F-35 was revised like all the other weapons
programmes," Di Paola said after a Cabinet meeting that approved
the military spending plan.
Di Paolo said he would give further details of cuts to the
supersonic jet programme during testimony before the joint
Senate and Chamber defence committees on Wednesday.
The fighter "is still an important commitment" for the
country's defence system, he added.
In 2002 Italy said it would order 131 supersonic warplanes
by 2018, but since the start of 2012 Di Paola has repeatedly
said he was reviewing the programme as part of Prime Minister
Mario Monti's austerity plan to shore up public accounts.
The defence cuts were announced the same day as Italy
refused to guarantee funding for Rome's bid to host the 2020
Olympic Games.
"The turbulence of the financial markets doesn't allow us
to ignore the difficult financial situation" of the country,
Monti said in reference to the decision not to back the Olympic
bid.
Italy will ask for about 40 fewer planes, Il Sole 24 Ore
daily reported on Tuesday, without citing its source.
Italy's planned spending cuts follow those confirmed by the
United States on Monday.
The Pentagon postponed orders for 179 F-35 Joint Strike
Fighters over the next five years to save $15.1 billion. It is
the third restructuring by the United States in recent years of
the F-35 project, which is its biggest current weapons
programme.
The slowdown in production will lead to an overall higher
average cost for the fighters, Tom Burbage, head of Lockheed
Martin's F-35 programme, said in Norway on Tuesday.
Italy's state-owned defence company Finmeccanica
is one of the subcontractors on the project. Finmeccanica's
Alenia unit will assemble the planes purchased by Italy, the
Netherlands and Norway.
Finmeccanica shares fell more than 2.3 percent after Di
Paola announced the cuts.
Northrop Grumman is responsible for about 25 percent
of the F-35 program, and Britain's BAE Systems has
about 17 percent.
Di Paola said the country remained committed to the
programme both because the F-35 will replace Italy's
increasingly obsolete fighter force, and because of its
industrial importance.
"More than 20 companies have won contracts and there are
about 10,000 potential jobs" linked to Italy's portion of the
aircraft's production, he said.