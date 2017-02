ROME Feb 14 Italy will cut investment in Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 stealth fighter plane, Defence Minister Giampaolo Di Paola said on Tuesday, adding that more detail would be given on Wednesday.

"The F-35 was reviewed like all the other weapons programmes. Tomorrow I will be more clear on the details," Di Paola said. The fighter "is still an important commitment" for the country's defence system, he added.