U.S. regulators vow to preserve competition among defense contractors

WASHINGTON, April 12 The two U.S. agencies that
enforce antitrust law said on Tuesday they were committed to
preserving competition among weapons makers and noted that some
sectors already had too few competitors.
The Justice Department and Federal Trade Commission, which
are facing a wave of mergers, said in a joint statement it was
important to retain a sufficient number of competitors to supply
the military in order to restrain price increases and ensure
companies continue to innovate.
"In light of recent speculation about possible future
consolidation, we thought it timely to reinforce that message,"
said Bill Baer, head of the department's Antitrust Division who
is slated to become the department's associate attorney general.
Analysts said the statement was a response to Pentagon
concerns about consolidation among its contractors.
Jeffrey Bialos, a partner with Sutherland Asbill & Brennan
LLP, said the statement was aimed at the Pentagon and defense
industry.
"The joint statement does put the defense industry on notice
that the antitrust agencies will continue to be vigilant in
preserving competition in defense markets," he said in an email.
Defense Undersecretary Frank Kendall, who oversees weapons
acquisitions, and Defense Secretary Ash Carter have raised
concerns about mergers among big suppliers after the Justice
Department approved in September Lockheed Martin Corp's
$9 billion acquisition of Sikorsky, bringing the Pentagon's
biggest fighter jet maker together with one of its largest
helicopter makers.
One big merger that would affect the Defense Department,
United Technologies' proposed tie-up with rival
aerospace supplier Honeywell International Inc, was
scrapped in February because of antitrust concerns.
In the joint statement, the agencies said they would block a
merger that appeared anticompetitive.
"Many sectors of the defense industry are already highly
concentrated. Others appear to be on a similar trajectory," the
agencies said.
Defense Department spokesman Mark Wright said the Pentagon
welcomed the joint statement, and said it would no longer push a
legislative proposal that would have allowed regulators to stop
mergers for national security reasons.
"The department is withdrawing the legislative proposal,"
Wright said in an email.
The Pentagon's Kendall had pushed for the proposal but it
quickly ran into trouble, according to U.S. officials. Officials
at the FTC and Justice Department had argued against creating
new legislation, saying that current law was broad enough to
address the Pentagon's concerns.
PwC said in February that 2015 was a record year for mergers
and acquisitions in the aerospace and defense industry, with
deals valued at $61.7 billion.
