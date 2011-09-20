Bigger firms seen in next US defense consolidation

* Defense firms eye opportunities in commercial arena
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Sept 20 United Technologies Corp's
(UTX.N) interest in acquiring Goodrich Corp GR.N marks the
start of a more active consolidation phase in the U.S.
aerospace and defense industry that could ultimately winnow the
current field of five or six prime contractors.
Industry executives expect more takeovers of second- and
third-tier defense suppliers in coming months and say there
could even be changes in the top tier, depending on the depth
of defense spending cuts mandated by U.S. budget deficits.
For years, experts ruled out further consolidation among
the biggest arms makers after the mega-mergers sparked by the
end of the Cold War. But the prospect of deep spending cuts and
continued pressure on companies to generate profits have
revived the specter of bigger mergers.
Deals in recent years have been smaller, punctuated only by
the $5 billion takeover of U.S. defense contractor DRS
Technologies by Italy's Finmeccanica SpA SIFI.MI in 2008.
If United Tech prevails in its bid to acquire Goodrich -- a
deal likely valued at around $12 billion -- that would probably
be the harbinger of other large deals.
"This changes the whole spectrum," said one senior defense
industry executive. "Everything's on the table now. I'm not
saying it's going to happen, but it's a whole new ballgame."
Another senior executive agreed, saying, "This feels like
the early 1990s again. We're in for some turbulent times."
The biggest companies in the U.S. defense market are
Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT.N), Boeing Co (BA.N), Northrop
Grumman Corp (NOC.N), General Dynamics Corp (GD.N) and Raytheon
Co (RTN.N), as well as Britain's BAE Systems (BAES.L).
After a decade of sharp growth in defense spending, the
U.S. Defense Department is now scrambling to cut at least $350
billion from previous spending projections, and that could rise
to $900 billion unless Congress finds at least $1.2 trillion in
deficit cuts by year-end.
COMMERCIAL SEEN AS HEDGE AGAINST DEFENSE DOWNTURN
Budget pressures have already scaled back new weapons
programs, and lawmakers have taken aim at additional projects
in recent weeks -- leaving less work for defense companies to
divvy up. Many companies have shifted into services, and that
trend will continue. Others are looking to diversify into more
commercial work to offset the drop in government orders.
"You have a lot of defense companies that are cash-rich and
are looking at ways to move into adjacent areas; it's possible
that they would expand what they do in commercial aerospace,"
said Philip Finnegan, director of corporate analysis for the
Teal Group, an aerospace consultancy in Fairfax, Virginia.
Defense Undersecretary Ashton Carter and other officials
had tried for the past year to assure industry executives that
they would be able to stave off big spending cuts.
But those hopes have been overtaken by a new reality, said
defense analyst Loren Thompson of the Lexington Institute.
"What Secretary Carter told the defense industry about its
future prospects just isn't panning out," he said.
Brett Lambert, deputy assistant secretary of defense,
manufacturing and industrial base policy, this month
acknowledged the toll that uncertainty was taking on the
sector.
Given the difficult economic climate, the Defense
Department fully expects more mergers, acquisitions and
spinoffs in coming years, mostly in the supplier base, Lambert
told the Reuters Aerospace and Defense Summit in Washington.
While the Pentagon was comfortable with the current number
of prime contractors, it was not "ruling anything out," he
said.
Adam Palmer, who manages aerospace and defense investments
for the Carlyle Group private equity firm, told Reuters that
defense officials might rethink their opposition to big mergers
if spending cuts gut the market for certain types of weapons.
Carter, nominated for the No. 2 job at the Defense
Department, is no stranger to defense consolidation, having
attended the 1993 "Last Supper" where his friend and mentor,
then-Deputy Defense Secretary William Perry, urged arms makers
to consolidate.
Carter often talks about that experience in public
speeches, and he says the department has a responsibility to
pay attention to the impact of its decisions on the industrial
base, especially given the slowdown in defense spending.
DEFENSE ELECTRONICS LIKELY TO SEE CONTRACTION
Thompson does not expect mergers at the top tier, but he
says there will clearly be contraction in defense electronics.
He said companies such as Harris Corp (HRS.N) and ITT (ITT.N),
which plans to spin off its defense unit, are probably more
vulnerable to takeovers than bigger players such as Northrop
and Raytheon.
"It's going to be a big change, but I don't think there'll
be a 'Last Supper' in the sense that the DoD (Department of
Defense) will tell everybody what they expect and what needs to
be done and companies will go do that," said Norm Augustine,
former chief executive of Lockheed, who attended the Perry
event.
John Young, who served as the Pentagon's chief weapons
buyer before Carter, warned that further consolidation would
likely increase already high prices of new weapons.
He said defense officials should adopt strict policies
against any mergers that create monopolies, while easing tough
auditing rules and other barriers that keep more innovative
companies and nontraditional suppliers out of the market.
"The truth is that if (the bigger firms) shed some overhead
and closed some plants, they would be better positioned for the
next upward cycle in the defense budget," Young said.
Jacques Gansler, who headed Pentagon procurement under
former President Bill Clinton, agreed, saying the department
also needs to allow more competition throughout weapons
programs instead of handing contracts to one supplier.
"They don't understand how competition works," he said.
"Monopolies tend to raise prices, not lower them."
