U.S. defense companies beat estimates, margins strong

WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. defense companies
generally did better than expected in the first quarter, with
cost-cutting measures allowing companies to boost earnings
despite a challenging federal budget environment and weakening
sales.
Northrop Grumman Corp and Boeing Co raised
their full-year forecasts, while General Dynamics Corp
affirmed its forecast and said it was leaning toward the lower
end of that range.
Northrop Grumman Corp on Wednesday reported a 2 percent
increase in profits from continuing operations in the first
quarter, citing cost-cutting across the company and a buyback of
4.4 million shares.
The maker of unmanned spy planes and electronic sensors said
income from continuing operations was $506 million, or $1.96 per
diluted share, compared with $496 million, or $1.67 a share, a
year ago.
It raised its guidance for the full year nearly 30 cents to
$6.70 to $6.95 per diluted share.
Boeing's defense business saw revenue rise 8 percent, with
operating profit up 11 percent, bolstered by the first booking
for F-15 fighter sales to Saudi Arabia.
The company raised its full-year guidance 10 cents to a
range of $4.15 to $4.25.
Rob Stallard, an analyst with RBC Capital, said Boeing could
raise its earnings estimate and guidance as the year progresses
after a "very good start" in both its defense and commercial
divisions.
General Dynamics Corp reported a 9 percent drop in
first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, citing budget anxiety that
was slowing government contract awards and a $67 million charge
from its European combat systems operations.
The maker of tanks, ships and Gulfstream jets said net
earnings had fallen to $564 million, or $1.57 per share, from
$618 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue dropped to $7.6 billion from $7.8 billion.
The company affirmed its forecast for full-year earnings per
share of $7.10 to $7.20, below analysts' forecasts of $7.32,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but said strong demand for
Gulfstream jets could provide some upside later in the year.
The charge from the European operations reduced the
company's earnings per share by 13 cents in the quarter.
Excluding the charge, earnings per share beat analysts'
estimates by a penny.
Chief Executive Officer Jay Johnson said the company's
first-quarter performance reflected continued growth in its
aerospace segment and healthy North American demand for
Gulfstream aircraft. He said the uncertain federal budget
environment had slowed government orders early in the first
quarter, but activity had begun to pick up in recent weeks.
The issue was particularly acute in the company's
information systems and technology division, even for contracts
whose funding has already been approved, Johnson added.
Backlogs were strong across all three companies, but General
Dynamics and Northrop reported lower revenue.
Margins remained strong at all three companies.
General Dynamics shares were down 3.2 percent at $67.75 in
early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while Northrop
shares were steady at $62.79. Boeing shares rose more than 3
percent to $75.48.