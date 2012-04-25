U.S. defense companies beat estimates, margins strong

WASHINGTON, April 25 U.S. defense companies generally did better than expected in the first quarter, with cost-cutting measures allowing companies to boost earnings despite a challenging federal budget environment and weakening sales.

Northrop Grumman Corp and Boeing Co raised their full-year forecasts, while General Dynamics Corp affirmed its forecast and said it was leaning toward the lower end of that range.

Northrop Grumman Corp on Wednesday reported a 2 percent increase in profits from continuing operations in the first quarter, citing cost-cutting across the company and a buyback of 4.4 million shares.

The maker of unmanned spy planes and electronic sensors said income from continuing operations was $506 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, compared with $496 million, or $1.67 a share, a year ago.

It raised its guidance for the full year nearly 30 cents to $6.70 to $6.95 per diluted share.

Boeing's defense business saw revenue rise 8 percent, with operating profit up 11 percent, bolstered by the first booking for F-15 fighter sales to Saudi Arabia.

The company raised its full-year guidance 10 cents to a range of $4.15 to $4.25.

Rob Stallard, an analyst with RBC Capital, said Boeing could raise its earnings estimate and guidance as the year progresses after a "very good start" in both its defense and commercial divisions.

General Dynamics Corp reported a 9 percent drop in first-quarter earnings on Wednesday, citing budget anxiety that was slowing government contract awards and a $67 million charge from its European combat systems operations.

The maker of tanks, ships and Gulfstream jets said net earnings had fallen to $564 million, or $1.57 per share, from $618 million, or $1.64 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue dropped to $7.6 billion from $7.8 billion.

The company affirmed its forecast for full-year earnings per share of $7.10 to $7.20, below analysts' forecasts of $7.32, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but said strong demand for Gulfstream jets could provide some upside later in the year.

The charge from the European operations reduced the company's earnings per share by 13 cents in the quarter. Excluding the charge, earnings per share beat analysts' estimates by a penny.

Chief Executive Officer Jay Johnson said the company's first-quarter performance reflected continued growth in its aerospace segment and healthy North American demand for Gulfstream aircraft. He said the uncertain federal budget environment had slowed government orders early in the first quarter, but activity had begun to pick up in recent weeks.

The issue was particularly acute in the company's information systems and technology division, even for contracts whose funding has already been approved, Johnson added.

Backlogs were strong across all three companies, but General Dynamics and Northrop reported lower revenue.

Margins remained strong at all three companies.

General Dynamics shares were down 3.2 percent at $67.75 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, while Northrop shares were steady at $62.79. Boeing shares rose more than 3 percent to $75.48.