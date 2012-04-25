UPDATE 2-Two U.S. defense companies beat estimates

* Northrop and Boeing do better than expected
* General Dynamics has Q1 earnings drop of 9 pct
* Companies warn of U.S. budget peril
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, April 25 Northrop Grumman Corp
and Boeing Co did better than expected in the
first quarter and raised their full-year profit forecasts.
General Dynamics Corp, the other big U.S. defense
company to report results on Wednesday, had a 9 percent drop in
first-quarter earnings, and cited budget anxiety that was
slowing government contract awards and a $67 million charge from
its European combat systems operations.
The companies warned in calls with industry analysts that
their outlooks could dim if U.S. lawmakers do not take action to
avoid an additional $500 billion in across-the-board defense
spending cuts that are due to take effect in January under a
process known as "sequestration." Those cuts would come on top
of $487 billion in defense cuts already being implemented for
the next decade.
Northrop Chief Executive Wes Bush said sequestration
represented an "ugly cloud" that would have a devastating effect
on the industry and was forcing defense companies and the
Pentagon to map out contingency plans. But he said there was too
much uncertainty to give any specifics at this point.
Given the difficult budget environment, Northrop and the
other firms stressed that they were keenly focused on improving
their performance and cutting costs wherever possible.
Backlogs were strong across all three companies, but General
Dynamics and Northrop reported lower revenue. Margins remained
strong at all three companies.
Northrop reported a 2 percent increase in profits from
continuing operations in the first quarter, citing cost-cutting
across the company.
Northrop's net earnings fell 4.5 percent, reflecting a $34
million gain in the year-ago period from discontinued operations
from Northrop's spinoff of shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls
Industries Inc.
The maker of unmanned spy planes and electronic sensors said
income from continuing operations was $506 million, or $1.96 per
diluted share, compared with $496 million, or $1.67 a share, a
year ago.
It raised its guidance for the full year nearly 30 cents to
$6.70 to $6.95 per diluted share.
Boeing's defense business saw revenue rise 8 percent, with
operating profit up 11 percent, bolstered by the first booking
for F-15 fighter sales to Saudi Arabia.
Excluding a gain related to a satellite contract dispute,
Boeing's earnings were $1.11 per share, beating the analysts'
average estimate of 94 cents, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
The company increased its profit forecast for 2012 to a
range of $4.15 to $4.35. The previous upper range had been $4.25
per share.
Rob Stallard, an analyst with RBC Capital, said Boeing could
raise its earnings estimate and guidance as the year progresses
after a "very good start" in both its defense and commercial
divisions.
Indeed, revenues at Boeing's commercial division rose 54
percent to $10.9 billion on higher delivery volume.
General Dynamics said net earnings had fallen to $564
million, or $1.57 per share, from $618 million, or $1.64 per
share, a year earlier.
Revenue dropped to $7.6 billion from $7.8 billion.
The company affirmed its forecast for full-year earnings per
share of $7.10 to $7.20, below analysts' forecasts of $7.32,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, but said strong demand for
Gulfstream jets could provide some upside later in the year.
The charge from the European operations reduced the General
Dynamic's earnings per share by 13 cents in the quarter.
Excluding the charge, earnings per share beat analysts'
estimates by a penny.
Chief Executive Officer Jay Johnson said the company's
first-quarter performance reflected continued growth in its
aerospace segment and healthy North American demand for
Gulfstream aircraft. He said the uncertain federal budget
environment had slowed government orders early in the first
quarter, but activity had begun to pick up in recent weeks.
The issue was particularly acute in the company's
information systems and technology division, even for contracts
whose funding has already been approved, Johnson added.
General Dynamics shares finished trading Wednesday down 3.6
percent at $67.56 on the New York Stock Exchange, while Northrop
shares gained 0.4 percent and Boeing ended 5.3 percent higher.