WRAPUP-US defense firms boost profits by cutting costs

* Defense stock index closes nearly one pct higher
* Lockheed, Raytheon shares make strong gains
* House subcommittees reverse Pentagon's program cuts
By Andrea Shalal-Esa and Karen Jacobs
WASHINGTON, April 26 U.S. weapons makers
reported higher quarterly earnings this week, with cost cutting
helping them maintain solid profit margins, even as defense
budget cuts began to drive down revenues in services and other
areas.
Industry executives said they would continue to squeeze out
waste as the sector braces for another $500 billion in defense
cuts that will kick in next January if U.S. lawmakers cannot
find other deficit-cutting measures to avert "sequestration."
The shares of Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co
, Northrop Grumman Corp and Raytheon Co
closed higher across the board on Thursday as the companies
maintained or slightly increased guidance for the full year.
The S&P aerospace and defense index rose nearly
one percent, with Lockheed shares peaking one percent higher at
$92.24, its highest since September 2008, before slipping back
to close at $91.70.
Executives said they would remain focused on cost-cutting,
drumming up foreign orders, which tend to carry better profit
margins, and expanding into adjacent markets.
Lockheed Chief Executive Bob Stevens, who announced on
Thursday that he will retire at the end of the year, said his
company had begun planning for how to deal with sequestration,
but would continue working to ensure the measure was halted or
"revised to a more sensible approach."
Analysts welcomed the generally upbeat quarterly reports
from defense companies, but said the companies would have to
step up their efforts to maintain profit margins that ranged as
high as 17.7 percent - the level reported by Raytheon at its
integrated defense business.
"There are far more efficiency savings that they can get,"
said Rob Stallard with RBC Capital.
After 15 years of growth in the defense budget, there was 15
years of fat built up in the Department of Defense and the
defense industry.
He noted the companies were also lobbying hard to convince
lawmakers to reinstate funding for programs cut by top Pentagon
officials, such as ground vehicles built by General Dynamics
Corp and BAE Systems, submarines built by
General Dynamics and Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc,
or Global Hawk unmanned spy planes built by Northrop Grumman
Corp.
Those efforts were already paying off this week as House
Armed Services Committee subcommittees reversed some of the cuts
recommended by the Pentagon's fiscal 2013 budget.
The changes must still be approved by the full committee,
the full House and the Senate, as well as the appropriating
committees, but they showed the determination of many Republican
lawmakers to block cuts that could cause layoffs in their home
districts, especially in an election year.
Representative Buck McKeon, who heads the House Armed
Services Committee, told a Washington audience on Wednesday that
his committee planned to restore funding for several key
programs as part of the annual defense authorization bill,
"We must resolve sequestration, restore defense resources
and rebuild a stressed military that has endured a decade of
war," he told the Hamilton Society.
Lockheed reported on Thursday that its profit from
continuing operations rose 29 percent to $2.02 per share in the
first quarter, while revenues rose six percent to $11.3 billion.
Analysts expected profit of $1.70 a share, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Lockheed said President and Chief Operating Officer Chris
Kubasik would succeed Stevens as CEO in January and announced
that it would pay a second quarter dividend of $1 per share.
Raytheon shares rose more than two percent to reach a
year-high of $54.62 after the company reported a 25 percent
increase in earnings per share to $1.33 from $1.06 a year
earlier, far exceeding analysts' forecasts of $1.16 a share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Its shares closed up $1.02
at $53.93.
Revenues were lower at most companies, especially in
shorter-cyle service-oriented businesses, including Raytheon,
which reported a 2 percent drop in total net sales to $5.94
billion from $6.05 billion.
L-3 Communications Holdings Inc posted lower
quarterly profit on Thursday as sales fell in its government
services segment.
Still, the company raised its profit forecast for the year
as it cited several international business wins and
earlier-than-expected orders for some contracts.
Northrop Grumman and Boeing, which reported earnings on
Wednesday, also did better than expected in the first quarter,
with both raising their full-year profit forecasts.
General Dynamics Corp, the other big U.S. defense
company to report results on Wednesday, had a 9 percent drop in
first-quarter earnings, mainly due to a $67 million charge from
its European combat systems operations. General Dynamics shares
closed 51 cents, or 0.75 percent, lower at $67.05.