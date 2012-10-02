Budget cuts continue to hit global arms makers' revenues-report

* Commercial revenues rose 14.9 percent in first half
* Second half of year likely to show continued pressure on
defense
* Companies cutting costs, looking for revenues elsewhere
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON, Oct 2 Tighter military budgets in
the United States and Europe reduced the revenues of top weapons
makers by one percent in the first half of the year and are
likely to continue to depress sales in the full year, a new
study by Deloitte LLC showed.
Defense companies in the top 20 global aerospace and defense
(A&D) companies reported a $1.3 billion drop in revenues in the
first half, after a 3.3 percent decline in 2011, according to
the report published on Tuesday. The top 20 companies account
for about 71 percent of total global industry revenues, Deloitte
said.
At the same time, record-setting production of commercial
aircraft pushed commercial revenues 14.9 percent higher, which
help increase overall revenues in the combined aerospace and
defense sector by $7.2 billion, or 5.5 percent increase.
"It is clear that we're probably looking at continued
contraction in the defense industry. There's just not enough
work to go around," Tom Captain, leader of global and U.S.
aerospace and defense analysis for Deloitte, told Reuters.
He said the second half of the year would show at least a
similar level of decline in defense revenues, although U.S.
companies were cutting costs, trying to drum up more foreign
orders, and taking other measures to survive the downturn.
Lockheed Martin Corp, Boeing Co, Northrop
Grumman Corp, and other big weapons makers are due to
report third quarter earnings later this month.
Captain said the overall industry posted an 8.8 percent
increase in operating earnings and a 3 percent rise in operating
margins in the first half of the year, largely due to commercial
aircraft deliveries and cost-cutting measures.
But gains in the commercial sector far outpaced those
reported in defense, where earnings rose a meager 1.5 percent in
the first half, according to the report.
Continued instability in the defense spending forecasts also
weighed on share prices in the sector, with the aggregate market
capitalization down 0.6 percent in the first six months of 2012,
after a 6.3 percent decline in 2011, Deloitte said.
Captain said U.S. plans to reduce projected defense spending
by $487 billion over the next decade were already beginning to
affect arms makers, even as they sought to stave off an
additional $492 billion in additional cuts that are due to take
effect starting in January.
"We are at an inflection point," Captain told Reuters. "We
are at a new place going forward and ... it's daunting in terms
of the changes and the challenges."
U.S. companies were taking steps to survive the downturn in
defense spending, including moving aggressively into adjacent
markets such as health care information technology, cutting
costs and laying off workers, Captain said.
He said U.S. defense companies shed 44,000 jobs in 2010 and
the number was expected to double this year, amid mounting
budget pressures. If Congress was unable to avert the additional
budget cuts, a total of 160,000 jobs could be lost over the next
year or two, although expansion into adjacent markets and
foreign sales could offset that trend somewhat, he said.
He said many big companies in the sector were also investing
in development of new weapons such as micro unmanned vehicles
and laser weapons to anticipate further military needs.
Merger and acquisition activity had stalled until the budget
outlook was clearer, but would likely pick up once Congress and
the Obama administration reached a deal on the additional budget
cuts slated to take effect in January, he said.
He said Deloitte was advising companies on a number of M&A
activities, including spinoffs, carve-outs and acquisitions, but
he did not expect any of those deals to conclude until the
budget outlook was clearer.
Captain said he ultimately expected BAE Systems and
EADS to complete their merger talks, since the combined
company would be better balanced between commercial and defense
activities.
"It makes sense," he said, although he cautioned that the
company's complicated ownership structure could create some
headswind for the combined group.