版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 1日 星期二 06:46 BJT

Pratt & Whitney wins $2.5 bln contract for weapons spare parts

WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has won a contract worth up to $2.5 billion to help provide the U.S. military with spare parts for weapons systems, the Defense Logistics Agency announced on Monday.

The contract will run through Sept. 30, 2018 and provide parts for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.

The contract was a sole-source acquisition, and the money to pay for it will come out of defense working capital funds from fiscal year 2014.

No additional details were immediately available about the types of spare parts that Pratt & Whitney will be providing.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐