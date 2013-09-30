Pratt & Whitney wins $2.5 bln contract for weapons spare parts

BRIEF-TSMC says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business
* Says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
WASHINGTON, Sept 30 Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has won a contract worth up to $2.5 billion to help provide the U.S. military with spare parts for weapons systems, the Defense Logistics Agency announced on Monday.
The contract will run through Sept. 30, 2018 and provide parts for the Army, Navy, Air Force and Marine Corps.
The contract was a sole-source acquisition, and the money to pay for it will come out of defense working capital funds from fiscal year 2014.
No additional details were immediately available about the types of spare parts that Pratt & Whitney will be providing.
* Says it ruled out participating in bid for Toshiba chip business Further company coverage: (Reporting by J.R. Wu)
(Updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, April 13 London copper rose from its lowest in three months on Thursday after upbeat China trade data for March, and as traders closed positions ahead of the long Easter holiday weekend. China's 2017 export outlook brightened considerably on Thursday as it reported forecast-beating trade growth in March and U.S. President Donald Trump softened his anti-China rhetoric in an abrupt policy shift. "Now that the Easter b
LONDON, April 13 European shares fell on Thursday, leaving an index of the continent's top companies set for a weekly loss with banks the biggest drag.