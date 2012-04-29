Hollywood hopes rise as Blu-ray, digital offset DVD decline

By Ronald Grover
LOS ANGELES, April 29 Hollywood may be seeing a
turnaround in a seven-year decline of home video sales, thanks
to double-digit sales growth of Blu-ray discs and online movies
and TV shows, an industry trade group is expected to announce on
Sunday night.
The Digital Entertainment Group, a trade group whose members
include studios, consumer electronic companies and others, will
report that U.S. consumers spent $4.5 billion on home
entertainment in the first quarter this year, an increase of 2.5
percent from a year ago.
That's the second quarter of growth in the last three
quarters for home entertainment spending, which includes
purchases and rentals of DVDs, Blu-ray discs and online, as well
as subscriptions to services like Netflix.
Overall spending declined on those items by 2.1 percent in
2011, to $18 billion, the seventh consecutive year of decline,
according to data on the group's website.
"The business feels as if it has begun to stabilize," said
Ron Sanders, president of Warner Home Video and DEG president.
"Hopefully, we've hit bottom."
Sales of Blu-ray discs surged by 23 percent, the group said.
That growth was spurred by strong Christmas sales of Blu-ray
players, continued video sales of holiday releases like the hit
"Kung Fu Panda 2" and the February release of the blockbuster
"The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1."
Blu-ray growth partially offset the continued decline in DVD
sales. Packaged good sales, which include both formats, fell by
0.6 percent from a year earlier, to $2.1 billion.
Home sales of film and tv shows reversed that decline, and
increased by 0.5 percent if sales through electronic outlets
such as Apple's iTunes service are included. Consumers
purchased $165 million of those so-called electronic
sell-through products.
The industry's largest growth engine continues to be online
subscriptions, such as those offered by Netflix, which grew
five-fold in the quarter, to $548.6 million.
Most of that online subscription growth appears to come from
Netflix customers who chose subscriptions for streaming over its
traditional DVD by mail service when the company split the two
options last year. Nationwide, DVD subscription sales fell by
$322.8 million in the quarter.
Industry officials expressed optimism that growth will
continue, based on continued sales of Blu-ray players and
introduction of the studio-backed UltraViolet service by which
consumers can buy movies that are shared among several
cloud-connected devices. Nearly 2 million users have signed up
since the serviced was introduced late last year, DEG said.
"We believe we're at an inflection point," said David
Bishop, president of Worldwide Sony Pictures Home Entertainment
. "We've created an installed base that will grow, and
which we think will continue to give us momentum."