Hedge fund scores win for appraisal arbitrage strategy

Jan 6 A Delaware court has ruled in favor of an
increasingly popular strategy in which hedge funds buy the stock
of a company targeted in a merger and then litigate for a bigger
payout on their shares.
In a pair of Monday rulings, Sam Glasscock, a vice
chancellor of the Court of Chancery, ruled that Radnor,
Pennsylvania-based hedge fund Merion Capital could seek an
appraisal of its 1.8 million shares in Ancestry.com and its 7.6
million shares in BMC Software Inc.
The decisions hinged on whether Merion could ask a judge to
value the stock even though Merion did not vote against the 2012
buyout of genealogy website Ancestor.com by private equity firm
Permira and the 2013 acquisition of software company BMC by Bain
Capital and Golden Gate Capital.
Appraisal rights have traditionally allowed shareholders to
seek a better price in a deal they oppose. In recent years,
hedge funds have bought up blocks of stock in deals they
considered undervalued and then pursued appraisals to generate
big payouts, a strategy known as "appraisal arbitrage."
Merion bought its stock in between the record date, which
determines who is eligible to vote on the buyout, and the
shareholder meeting when the vote is held.
The companies argued that Merion Capital should be required
to show that the prior owner of the shares had abstained or
voted against the deal. Appraisal is not available to those
shareholders who vote in favor of a merger.
Glasscock ruled that it only mattered that Merion had not
voted for the deal, had given proper notice it was seeking
appraisal, and held the stock.
The cases were closely watched as a ruling against Merion
could have made its strategy much more difficult to pursue.
"There was a big open question if Chancery would kill
appraisal arbitrage," said Steven Hecht, an attorney with
Lowenstein Sandler who tracks the appraisal cases.
Merion and lawyers for Ancestry.com and BMC did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
Merion, founded by securities class action lawyer Andrew
Barroway, has been a leader in bringing appraisal arbitrage
cases, which can take years.
Unlike shareholder class action lawsuits, Merion does not
have to prove any wrongdoing by the company's board of
directors, just that the deal price was unfair.
The strategy has produced big returns. In 2012, Orchard
Enterprises Inc was ordered to pay Merlin Partners and others
$4.67 per share for their stake in the company, more than twice
the $2.05 per share merger price.
