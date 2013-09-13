FDA rejects Delcath's cancer therapy, asks for more trials

BRIEF-Renesola connects 10mw of ground-mount solar projects to UK grid
* Renesola connects 10mw of ground-mount solar projects to UK grid
Sept 13 Delcath Systems Inc said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration rejected its cancer therapy, and asked for more trials, more than four months after a panel of U.S. advisers recommended against its approval.
The company also said it fired Chief Executive Eamonn Hobbs on Sept. 10 and appointed two interim co-CEOs.
Further studies should show that the treatment is safe and effective based on overall survival, and that benefits outweigh risks, the FDA said.
Delcath said the regulator issued on Thursday a complete response letter - its standard method of telling a company why a drug has not been approved.
Seven percent of the 122 patients treated died due to side effects related to the therapy comprising chemotherapy drug melphalan and a drug delivery device, packaged as the Melblez kit.
An independent panel of advisers to the FDA unanimously recommended against approval to the therapy, which intends to treat a rare form of eye cancer that spreads to the liver.
Delcath said it was evaluating the rejection letter and would discuss a way forward with the FDA.
A transition committee would search for a new CEO and evaluate strategic options, said the company valued at $37.6 million based on its stock's close on the Nasdaq on Thursday.
Global head of business operations Jennifer Simpson and Chief Financial Officer Graham Miao would serve as co-CEOs.
* Renesola connects 10mw of ground-mount solar projects to UK grid
* Announces plans for a long-haul Permian-to-Corpus Christi pipeline binding open season and further development of its South Texas distribution capabilities
March 30 The following are the top stories from selected Canadian newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.