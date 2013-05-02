FDA advisers vote against Delcath's cancer therapy

CANADA STOCKS-TSX futures little changed, data awaited
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
May 2 A panel of advisers to the U.S. health regulator said that risks outweighed the benefits in Delcath Systems Inc's cancer therapy for a rare form of eye cancer that spreads to the liver.
The panel of independent experts voted 16-0 against the drug/device combination.
The drug-device combination product consists of a chemotherapy drug, melphalan hydrochloride, and a device known as the Delcath Hepatic Delivery System. The two are combined in a single package known as the Melblez Kit.
April 4 Canada's main stock index futures were little changed on Tuesday as oil prices steadied after recent losses, while investors awaited a weekly report on U.S. oil inventory.
* Qualcomm extends cash tender offer for all outstanding shares of NXP
* Pieris Pharmaceuticals presents IND-enabling data for bispecific immuno-oncology drug candidate, PRS-343, in poster session at the 2017 meeting of the American Association For Cancer Research (AACR)