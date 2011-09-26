UPDATE 1-Delcath appoints new CFO; presents device data

* Graham G. Miao named Delcath CFO, replaces David McDonald

* McDonald to take new post of EVP, business development

* Presents mid-stage data on chemotherapy device

* Shares rise 11 percent (Follows alerts)

Sept 26 Delcath Systems Inc on Monday named a new chief financial officer and presented a second set of promising data from its experimental chemosaturation device at a conference over the weekend.

The news drove Delcath shares up about 11 percent on Monday.

The chemotherapy device maker appointed Graham Miao as its finance chief to replace David McDonald, who had been the company's CFO since 2009.

Miao, the former CFO of Shanghai-based Pagoda Pharmaceuticals, joined Delcath from Dun & Bradstreet Corp . McDonald has moved to the newly created post of executive vice president, business development.

The company presented further data from a mid-stage study on its chemosaturation device -- used to control patients' exposure to radiation during high dose chemotherapy -- at the European Multidisciplinary Cancer Congress in Stockholm on Sunday.

On Friday, the New York-based company had presented positive late-stage study results at the same conference, arresting a four-day decline of 18 percent in its stock price.

The stock touched a high of $3.78 before shedding some of its gains to trade up 9 percent at $3.70 on Monday on Nasdaq. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)