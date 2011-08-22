UPDATE 2-Delcath liver cancer treatment found effective

(Adds analyst comment, details, share movement)
* Co says mid-stage data supports plan for late-stage trial
in H2, 2012
* Shares rise more than 12 pct
Aug 22 Delcath Systems Inc said its
experimental cancer treatment showed strong efficacy in treating
primary liver cancer patients in a mid-stage trial, sending
shares of the medical devices maker up more than 12 percent in
morning trade.
"It's great news that the system appears to be safe in this
setting, and we look forward to better understanding of the
manner of efficacy and clinical benefit the patients were able
to derive," Gregory Wade from Wedbush Securities told Reuters.
The study included four patient cohorts -- hepatobiliary
cancers, and metastatic cancers of neuroendocrine, ocular or
cutaneous melanoma, and colorectal origins. Responses to the
treatment were most encouraging for the hepatobiliary cohort.
The hepatobiliary cohort consisted of patients suffering
from hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), the most common primary
cancer of the liver, and those with cancers originating from
bile ducts.
"We believe these results show a strong signal of efficacy,
and support our plan to initiate Phase III and Phase IV trials
for HCC in the second half of 2012," Chief Executive Eamonn
Hobbs said in a statement.
Delcath is developing a chemosaturation system that is
designed to administer high dose chemotherapy drugs to only the
diseased organs or regions of the body -- thereby restricting
the harsh effects of chemo drugs on other body organs.
Analyst Wade said the demonstration of safety and efficacy
could also accelerate the adoption of the product in Europe.
In April, the company received approval to market its
chemosaturation system in Europe.
For the mid-stage trial, Delcath used the chemotherapy drug
melphalan.
Delcath shares were trading up almost 6 percent at $3.78 in
morning trade on Nasdaq. They had touched a high of $4.11
earlier in the session.
(Reporting by Shailesh Kuber and Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing
by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Joyjeet Das)