UPDATE 1-Delek's new pipe will move crude to Gulf Coast

* 36,000 bpd pipe will move crude from Longview, TX
* $50 million purchase price includes reversal costs
* Delek's first moves into logistics
NEW YORK, March 8 The reversal of a 36,000
barrel-per-day crude oil pipeline that Delek U.S. purchased in
December was almost complete and should be operational by the
end of next month, a Delek official said on the company's
earnings call with analysts on Thursday.
The pipeline runs from Longview, Texas, in the northeastern
part of the state, to Nederland, Texas, in the southeastern part
of the state.
Delek officials said they have commitments in place
from at least one shipper on the line to move barrels south.
That shipper is a major oil company that holds a lease on the
pipeline that runs through the end of 2014, according to Delek.
Back in December, Delek bought the assets of the Paline
Pipeline company for $50 million. The purchase price included
the costs of the reversal, said Delek.
All told, the company made logistics acquisitions in
December and January that will allow it to better integrate its
refining and marketing assets. Those other assets included the
Nettleton Crude Pipeline system, which was used to transport
crude from Longview, Texas, to company's 60,000 bpd Tyler,
Texas, refinery.
The Nettleton purchase price was $12.3 million.
For $11 million, Delek bought the Big Sandy Product Terminal
and an associated refined products pipeline in East Texas.
Analysts at Credit-Suisse in New York suggested in a
research note to clients that Delek's move into the logistics
arena could lead to a Master Limited Partnership down the road.
Delek officials stated during the call that they were still
looking at other acquisition opportunities to help grow the
company, but they ruled out buying refining assets, since the
market was strong at the moment and those assets would likely be
too expensive.
Delek plans to conduct turnarounds at its Tyler, Texas, and
El Dorado, Arkansas, refineries in 2014. Planning for that
maintenance has not begun yet.