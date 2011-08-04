UPDATE 1-Delek upping WTI-priced oil at Arkansas refinery

* Delek shifting crude slate at Arkansas refinery

* Company seeking to run more cheaper WTI-priced crude (Adds details, quotes)

By Kristen Hays

HOUSTON, Aug 4 Delek U.S. Holdings Inc ( DK.N ) is increasing runs of cheaper crude priced off of West Texas Intermediate at its 80,000-barrels-per-day refinery in El Dorado, Arkansas, CEO Ezra Uzi Yemin said on Thursday.

He said the company aims to run 35,000 barrels per day of WTI-priced crude as soon as pipeline space can be secured to deliver it to the plant.

"Our idea is that in the long term, we will have the ability to do 35,000," the chief executive told analysts. "We're working hard to secure our space."

Delek acquired Ergon Inc's interest in Lion Oil Co in April, issuing common stock to Ergon valued at about $45 million, and took over operations of the refinery and other assets. Delek's interest in Lion Oil now stands at 88.3 percent.

Upon taking control, Delek has sought to shift its crude slate from those priced off of ICE Brent to oil such as West Texas Sour and WTI that trades at significant discounts to Brent and other global crudes.

Yemin said that in Delek's first two months of running the plant, the company made progress in efforts to secure increased quantities of cost-advantaged crude for the refinery.

He said Delek secured 6,000 barrels per day of WTS in June and 10,000 bpd of WTS for July and August.

"This is on top of the local crude of 15,000 barrels per day" that is priced off of WTI, he said.

Those crudes trade at significant discounts to ICE Brent and other global crudes.

Brent's premium to WTI has surged for months with increasing inventories at the landlocked U.S. crude contract delivery point in Cushing, Oklahoma and lack of pipeline infrastructure to bring that oil to the refinery-heavy U.S. Gulf Coast. CL-LCO1=R

Yemin said he expects that WTI/Brent spread, which hit a record high of $23.57 a barrel on July 14, to shrink in the next 18 months.

He said he expects Brent's premium to fall to $8-12 as proposed pipeline projects reach fruition and begin transporting Cushing crude to the Gulf Coast.

"I'm surprised it's stayed already as high as it is," Yemin said.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP ( MMP.N ) said this week it was exploring a project to use some of its idled lines in Oklahoma and existing pipelines in Texas to move 60,000 to 70,000 barrels per day. [ID:nN1E7721OY]