Delek increasing WTI-priced oil at Arkansas refinery

HOUSTON Aug 4 Delek U.S. Holdings Inc (DK.N) is increasing runs of cheaper crude priced off of West Texas Intermediate at its 80,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in El Dorado 536870914 740311410
He said the company aims to run 35,000 barrels per day of WTI-priced crude as soon as space can be secured on pipelines to deliver it to the plant.
Delek acquired the majority interest in the refinery and took over its operations from Lion Oil in late April. (Reporting by Kristen Hays)
