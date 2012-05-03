版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 3日 星期四 22:21 BJT

Delek cuts Ark. refinery throughput to 55,000 bpd

May 3 Delek US Holdings Inc said on Thursday it reduced throughput at its 87,000 barrel-per-day El Dorado, Arkansas, refinery to 57,000 bpd due to a pipeline shutdown.

Exxon Mobil Corp had shut the 160,000 bpd North Line crude oil pipeline in Louisiana last weekend after a leak spilled 1,900 barrels of crude oil in a rural area.

Delek is working on finding alternate crude supplies for the Arkansas refinery so that it can boost run rates, said company officials during an earnings conference call.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐