Delek Group lowers stake in Delek U.S. Holdings to 25.4 pct

* PacWest Bancorp announces results for the first quarter 2017
TEL AVIV, March 19 Israeli conglomerate Delek Group sold 3 million shares of Delek U.S. Holdings Inc in an off-market transaction to a foreign financial institution for 315 million Israeli shekels ($91 million).
It sold the shares at $30.33 per share. Shares in Delek U.S. Holdings were down 4.3 percent at $30.49 in early trading on Wednesday.
Following the sale, Delek Group holds 25.4 percent of Delek U.S. share capital.
Delek Group, which is 63 percent held by billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva, has a major stake in a number of newly discovered gas fields off Israel's coast. (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
* Westport Fuel Systems announces the signing of a definitive agreement to sell its APU assets for usd$70 million
* JA Solar Holdings Co Ltd- company's cumulative module shipments to India reached milestone of 1GW of capacity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: