Israel's Delek Group sells Europe operations for 355 mln euros

TEL AVIV, June 29 Israeli conglomerate Delek
Group said on Sunday its subsidiary Delek Europe
Holdings signed an agreement to sell Delek Europe BV to a
foreign fund for 355 million euros ($484 million).
Delek said 180 million euros would be paid in cash in two
equal instalments while the seller would extend a loan to the
buyer for the remaining 175 million. The loan would be repaid
within five years and three months with interest of 5 percent
annually.
In April Delek said it had signed a memorandum of
understanding for the sale of Delek Europe BV.
The deal is subject to regulatory approval, Delek said in a
statement. The name of the buyer was not revealed.
Delek Europe was established in 2007 and made two big
acquisitions: the operations of Chevron Corp in Belgium,
the Netherlands and Luxembourg; and the operations of BP PLC
in France. BP France's operations included hundreds of
fuel stations and convenience stores and holdings in three fuel
storage and marketing terminals.
($1 = 0.7331 Euros)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen)