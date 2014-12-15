Delek deal to sell Phoenix stake to Kushner falls apart

JERUSALEM Dec 15 Israeli conglomerate Delek
Group said it had failed to reach an agreement to
sell its controlling stake in insurer Phoenix Holdings
.
"The company is evaluating and advancing further options for
the sale of its shares in Phoenix," Delek said in a statement to
the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
In July, Delek signed a non-binding memorandum of
understanding to sell a 47 percent stake in Phoenix to New
York-based Kushner Group for nearly 1.7 billion shekels ($434
million).
It said on Monday the parties did not reach an understanding
for entering into a binding agreement but did not elaborate.
Phoenix has a market value of 2.8 billion shekels.
The Kushner Group, headed by Jared Kushner, is focused on
real estate, insurance, media and banking. It owns Observer
Media, which includes the New York Observer.
Delek, which owns stakes in the giant Tamar and Leviathan
natural gas fields off Israel's Mediterranean coast, has been
seeking to divest its financial holdings.
Earlier this year, it agreed to sell its 46.6 percent stake
in investment group Barak Capital for 237 million shekels and a
36 percent stake in its U.S. insurance business Republic Group
for $80 million.
($1 = 3.9130 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Mark Potter)