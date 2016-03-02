Deal to sell Israeli insurer Phoenix to U.S. firm cancelled

JERUSALEM, March 2 Israeli conglomerate Delek
Group said on Wednesday a non-binding letter of
intent for a U.S. insurer to buy its insurance unit Phoenix
Holdings was cancelled by both sides.
Delek last month signed the letter with an unnamed buyer
that industry sources identified as New York-based AmTrust
Financial Services Inc.
"The letter of cancellation set ... that the period of
exclusivity had ended but the parties will discuss alternatives
for the deal, without granting exclusivity," Delek said in a
statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange.
Delek had previously made a deal to sell a 52.31 percent
stake to China's Fosun International for 1.8 billion
shekels ($463 million) but it collapsed when conditions for the
deal were not met.
($1 = 3.8880 shekels)
(Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Tova Cohen)