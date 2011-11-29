Delek Q3 profit boosted by U.S. fuel business

JERUSALEM Nov 29 Israeli energy, automotive and real estate conglomerate Delek Group reported a jump in quarterly net profit on Tuesday, helped by its fuel operations in the United States.

Delek posted third-quarter net profit of 140 million shekels ($37 million), up from 33 million in the year earlier period.

Revenue rose to 15.2 billion shekels from 11.7 billion, boosted by its operations in France -- after Delek Europe BV's purchase last year of the fuel and marketing activities of BP France -- and the contribution from Lion Oil.

Its U.S. unit, Delek US Holdings, bought the rest of Lion Oil this year.

Boosted by its refining segment, Delek US reported third-quarter net income from continuing operations of $92.5 million versus a loss of $9.9 million a year earlier.

Higher revenue from fuel operations in the United States and Europe were partly offset by a steep drop in income in its Israeli insurance and financial operations.

Delek is controlled by billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva. Two of its subsidiaries are partners with Noble Energy in two huge natural gas finds off Israel's Mediterranean coast.

The company said its future earnings could be impacted by a possible rise in corporate taxes in 2012. The cabinet has already passed the measure but it still needs parliamentary approval.

Delek declared a dividend of 100 million shekels for the third quarter, the same as after second-quarter results.

($1 = 3.79 shekels) (Reporting by Steven Scheer; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)