UPDATE 2-Delek increasing crude via rail at Arkansas refinery

* Rail deliveries ramped up to 9,000 bpd May-August
* Will reach 15,000 bpd by year end, another 10,000 by 2013
* Rail widens crude slate to increase flexibility
By By Kristen Hays
HOUSTON, Aug 8 Oil refiner Delek U.S. Holdings
Inc is ramping up capabilities to receive crude oil via
rail at its Arkansas refinery, both to increase access to
cheaper oil and to compensate for the lengthy outage of a
supplier pipeline, executives told analysts on Wednesday.
Introducing rail deliveries allowed the company's 83,000
barrels-per-day (bpd) refinery in El Dorado, Arkansas, to
operate at 64,000 bpd in the second quarter and 70,000 bpd last
month despite Exxon Mobil Corp's shutdown of its North
Line pipeline in late April because of rupture that allowed more
than 1,800 barrels of crude to leak.
The move also widened El Dorado's crude slate to increase
access to lower priced U.S. inland and Canadian heavy crude,
backing out more expensive Gulf Coast crude, CEO Uzi Yemin told
analysts during Delek's second-quarter earnings conference call.
"Obviously we don't want to lose the capability of moving
Gulf Coast crude if it becomes cheaper, but we will have the
flexibility to have all these crudes coming outside the Gulf
Coast earlier and still fill up the refinery," he said.
Average throughput for both the Arkansas and 60,000 bpd
refinery in Tyler, Texas, was about 127,000 bpd in the quarter,
Yemin said. A power outage at the Tyler plant in early May
forced it to run at reduced rates for three weeks.
In May and June, the El Dorado refinery received about 2,000
bpd of lower priced crude by rail from North Dakota's Bakken
shale oil play, Canada, the Eagle Ford shale in Texas and the
Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery point for U.S. crude oil futures.
This month, those deliveries ramped up to 9,000 bpd, and can
increase further to 15,000 bpd, Yemin said. The company also
plans to add another 10,000 bpd of incoming heavy crude via rail
in early 2013 with a new unloading facility at the El Dorado
plant.
"We believe that our improved access to crude in El Dorado
will allow us to reduce dependency on Gulf Coast crude and
provide us with access to more economical types of crude at this
refinery," Yemin said.
An Exxon spokeswoman said analysis of the shut part of the
North Line pipeline near Torbert, Louisiana, is ongoing as the
company works with regulators on the assessment and restart
considerations.
Yemin also told analysts that the El Dorado refinery is
slated for a pair of projects to increase diesel fuel production
and optimize operations of the gasoline-making fluid catalytic
cracking unit.
A $3 million upgrade, the first phase of which is slated to
wrap up at year-end, will increase the diesel production
capability to 34,000 bpd from 30,000 bpd, he said.
The second project, also $3 million, will involve
replacement of an alkylation unit compressor and is slated to be
finished by the first quarter of 2013.
Delek's earnings, released late Wednesday, showed a net
quarterly profit of $67.8 million, or $1.15 per share, compared
to 62.1 million, or $1.08 per share in the second quarter of
2011.
Delek shares rose 9.6 percent to $23.87 on Wednesday on the
New York Stock Exchange.