Israel's Delek sells 5 pct stake in U.S. unit for $76 mln

BRIEF-Theravance Biopharma reports qtrly loss per share $1.36
* Theravance Biopharma, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update
JERUSALEM, Sept 5 Israel's Delek Group sold a 5.05 percent stake in its Delek US Holdings unit to an unnamed foreign financial institution for 306 million shekels ($76 million).
Delek, one of Israel's largest conglomerates, sold 3 million shares of Delek US but still retains 33.7 million shares for a 56.82 percent stake.
It said on Wednesday it will post a capital gain of about 153 million shekels in the third quarter.
* Theravance Biopharma, Inc. reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results and provides business update
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb 27 Streaming video pioneer Netflix held out a vision of cooperation to potentially sceptical telecom partners on Monday, saying it could deliver a quality experience to mobile phones without hogging bandwidth needed for other services.
* Heidrick & Struggles reports fourth quarter and 2016 financial results