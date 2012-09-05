版本:
Israel's Delek sells 5 pct stake in U.S. unit for $76 mln

JERUSALEM, Sept 5 Israel's Delek Group sold a 5.05 percent stake in its Delek US Holdings unit to an unnamed foreign financial institution for 306 million shekels ($76 million).

Delek, one of Israel's largest conglomerates, sold 3 million shares of Delek US but still retains 33.7 million shares for a 56.82 percent stake.

It said on Wednesday it will post a capital gain of about 153 million shekels in the third quarter.

