Refiner CVR Energy preparing offer to buy Delek Holdings-NY Post

Aug 11 U.S. oil refiner CVR Energy Inc,
backed by activist investor Carl Icahn, is preparing to make an
offer to buy smaller peer Delek US Holdings Inc, the New
York Post reported, citing a source close to the situation.
Icahn, who had an 82 percent stake in CVR as of April 19, is
speculated to be building a personal stake in Delek, the Post
said on Thursday. (nyp.st/2bkUCGY)
Icahn might also be preparing to take full ownership of CVR,
the report said.
Delek's shares rose 12.7 percent to $16.78 in extended
trading, while CVR's were up about 9.8 percent at $15.07. Delek
had a market capitalization of about $921 million as of
Thursday's close, while CVR's equity value was $1.19 billion.
Brentwood, Tennessee-based Delek took a 48 percent stake in
oil refiner Alon USA Energy in May 2015 and was
reportedly looking to buy more shares of the company.
It was not clear whether a potential deal between Delek and
CVR would have any impact on Delek's plans for Alon USA.
CVR declined to comment. Delek and Alon USA were not
immediately available for comment.
Most U.S. refiners have said they expect to process less
crude in the second half of the year as margins shrink due to a
gasoline glut.
Delek's shares have fallen nearly 40 percent this year
through Thursday's close, while CVR stock had tumbled about 65
percent.
Delek operates 155,000 barrels per day (bpd) in combined
production capacity at refineries in Tyler, Texas and El Dorado,
Arkansas.
Sugar Land, Texas-based CVR specializes in petroleum
refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing. Its capacity for
refining crude oil and feedstocks totaled 210,488 bpd in the
second quarter.
