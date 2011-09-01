Delek Q2 profit up on U.S. fuel activities

* Q2 net profit 101 mln shekels vs 64 mln year ago
* Revenue 14 bln shekels vs 8.8 bln
TEL AVIV, Sept 1 Israeli energy, automotive and
real estate conglomerate Delek Group reported higher
quarterly net profit, boosted by its fuel operations in the
United States.
Delek posted second-quarter net profit of 101 million shekels
($28 million) on Thursday, up from 64 million a year ago.
Revenue increased to 14.0 billion shekels from 8.8 billion as
revenue at its U.S. fuel operations jumped 68 percent to 6.4
billion.
Revenue was up mainly due to an increase in the number of
barrels sold by the refinery in Tyler, Texas, Delek said.
Revenue was "also positively influenced by rising fuel
prices, which affected the refinery's revenues and gas station
operations in the U.S., Europe, and Israel. Furthermore, new
operations also contributed in driving revenues up," it said.
Delek, which also has holdings in the insurance sector, is
controlled by billionaire Yitzhak Tshuva. It controls oil
refiner Delek US Holdings and its subsidiaries are
partners with Noble Energy in two huge natural gas finds
off Israel's Mediterranean coast.
The company declared a dividend of 100 million shekels, or
8.79 shekels per share, for the second quarter, compared with
105 million shekels for the first quarter.
($1 = 3.56 shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Dan Lalor)