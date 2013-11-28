Delek Group Q3 net slips 25 pct after U.S. unit loss, tax expense

* Q3 net down 25 pct at 70 mln shekels
* Revenue dips to 9.6 bln shekels from 9.9 bln
* U.S. unit contributes 7 mln shekel loss
* Bottom line also hurt by a 100 mln shekel tax expense
By Steven Scheer
JERUSALEM, Nov 28 Israeli conglomerate Delek
Group reported a 25 percent drop in quarterly net
profit due to a loss in its U.S. fuel sector operations and a
one-time tax expense.
Delek, an energy, insurance and biochemicals company, said
on Thursday it earned 70 million shekels ($19.8 million) in the
third quarter, compared with 93 million a year earlier. Revenue
dipped to 9.6 billion shekels from 9.9 billion.
Its U.S. unit Delek US contributed a 7 million shekel
loss in the July-September period versus a 232 million gain in
the third quarter of 2012. Delek, however, has trimmed its stake
in Delek US to 30.5 percent from 58 percent last year.
Delek's bottom line was also hurt by a 100 million shekel
tax expense as a result of an expected corporate tax hike in
Israel, but profit from its Israeli insurance and finance
operations rose.