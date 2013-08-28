Delek Group Q2 profit jumps on U.S. unit stake sale

JERUSALEM Aug 28 Israeli conglomerate Delek
Group reported sharply higher quarterly profit due to
a large gain from the sale of shares in its U.S. subsidiary.
Delek, an energy, insurance and biochemicals company, said
on Wednesday it earned 505 million shekels ($138 million) in the
second quarter, compared with 40 million a year earlier.
Its revenue rose to 9.6 billion shekels from 8.7 billion.
Delek during the quarter sold another 3.6 percent of Delek
US and, along with the net revaluation of the investment
balance following effective loss of control, it recorded a
capital gain of 467 million shekels.
It said that its bottom line was helped by 85 million
shekels from its Israeli insurance operations. In the second
quarter of 2012, this segment provided a 27 million shekel loss.
In the first quarter, Delek sold a 16 percent stake in Delek
US and noted that as of the second quarter, it stopped
consolidating Delek US's results. Delek sold another 2.5 percent
earlier in August and now holds 30.5 percent of Delek US, down
from 58 percent last year. It expects to post an after-tax gain
of 450 million shekels in the third quarter.
Delek Group, through its subsidiaries, has major shares in a
number of newly discovered natural gas fields off Israel's
Mediterranean coast.
The Tamar field, which Delek developed together with
Texas-based Noble Energy, has estimated reserves of 10
trillion cubic feet and began production in late March. Tamar
has signed deals worth tens of billions of dollars to supply the
local market with gas.
Nearby Tamar is the Leviathan site, with an estimated 19 tcf
of reserves. Delek said its partners continue to analyse
production options for Leviathan, which is not expected to start
production until 2016 or 2017.