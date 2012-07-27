Del Frisco's shares fall on debut

July 27 Shares of Del Frisco's Restaurant Group
Inc fell nearly 8 percent on its debut after the
steakhouse operator cut the size of its initial public offering
and priced it below the expected price range at $13 per share.
The company, which had earlier intended to sell its shares
at $14 to $16 apiece, reduced the size of its offering to 5.8
million shares on Thursday.
Del Frisco's intends to use the proceeds from the offering
to repay debts and make a one-off $3 million payment to Lone
Star Fund, an affiliate of the company's controlling
shareholder.
The stock was trading at $12.10 on the Nasdaq on Friday
morning after touching a low of $12.