2013年 11月 23日 星期六 05:41 BJT

BRIEF-Del Frisco's Restaurant files for shelf of up to $132.3 mln, selling shareholder to offer about 6.2 mln shares

Nov 22 Del Frisco's Restaurant Group Inc : * Files for shelf of up to $132.3 million; selling shareholder to offer about

6.2 million shares - SEC filng * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
