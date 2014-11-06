BRIEF-Delhaize Group to sell 66 Bottom Dollar Food store locations

Nov 6 Delhaize
* Delhaize group announces agreement to sell Bottom Dollar
Food store locations
* Has signed an agreement to sell Aldi Inc
Bottom Dollar Food's 66 store locations in greater Philadelphia
and greater Pittsburgh markets
* Deal for approximately $15 million and includes assumption
of associated lease liabilities
* Transaction is expected to result in an asset impairment
and other charges for Delhaize Group of approximately $180
million
* Transaction is subject to customary closing conditions and
is expected to be completed by end of Q1 2015
