UPDATE 1-Delhaize appoints former Metro stalwart as chief executive

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, Sept 4 Belgian grocer Delhaize has appointed the former head of German retailer Metro's Cash & Carry business, Frans Muller, as its new chief executive to extend the turnaround strategy of long-serving boss Olivier Beckers.

Delhaize, which makes about two-third of its revenues in the United States, also announced on Wednesday that Roland Smith was resigning from his role as chief executive of Delhaize America, with the unit reporting directly to Muller in future.

The company, which has about 3,400 stores worldwide, has been looking for a new chief executive since Beckers said in May he was stepping down after 14 years at the company.

Delhaize shares have risen more than 50 percent this year as Beckers' overhaul has started to show results.

But they still trade at a 17 percent discount to peers and fell 5.8 percent by 0734 GMT, compared with a 0.6 percent weaker European retail index.

"My first reaction was one of mixed feelings," said KBC analyst Pascale Weber, noting Smith had a very good reputation.

"Muller doesn't know the U.S. market and he led Metro's Cash&Carry business, which is a completely different business than supermarkets."

Muller, a 52-year-old Dutch national, will join Delhaize on Oct. 14 and take on his new role on Nov. 8.

Muller left Metro in March after working for the German firm for 16 years, including as CEO of the Cash & Carry unit for the last five, where he was responsible for 740 stores in 29 countries and sales of 31.6 billion euros.

Metro announced Muller's departure after the company made a surprise cut its dividend for the first time and reported a fall in earnings it blamed on economic woes in Europe.

Delhaize said Beckers will remain as an adviser to Muller until the end of the year and stay with the company as a non-executive director after that.

Beckers struck his biggest deal at Delhaize within months of taking charge, buying upmarket U.S. chain Hannaford for $3.6 billion to cement the company's position as a force in food retailing along the country's east coast.

But Delhaize's strength in the United States, which accounted for about 65 percent of its 2012 revenues of 22.7 billion euros ($29.87 billion), has been a mixed blessing, as a squeeze on consumer incomes and cut-throat competition has hit the U.S. industry hard in recent years.

That has led Beckers to cut costs and spearhead a major refurbishment programme at its largest U.S. chain, Food Lion, a strategy that has started to pay off with Delhaize posting a strong second-quarter profit and raising its full-year forecast last month.

"Our U.S. business continues to deliver positive results and we have a solid foundation upon which to build. There is a strong leadership team in place and we look forward to further progress in the U.S.," Beckers said in a statement.