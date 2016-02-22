Ahold, Delhaize offer to sell some Belgian stores for merger approval

BRIEF-Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
AMSTERDAM Feb 22 Retailers Ahold and Delhaize said on Monday they had proposed to sell a "limited number" of stores in Belgium in a bid to win regulatory approval from the country's competition authority for their merger.
The companies said in an emailed statement that the proposed divestments would include both Ahold-owned stores and Delhaize-branded outlets, but did not say how many of each.
Ahold announced plans to buy Delhaize in June.
(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Potter)
* Almost Family announces pricing of upsized offering of 3,000,000 shares of common stock
Jan 19 Las Vegas Sands Corp agreed to pay a $6.96 million criminal penalty to end a U.S. Department of Justice probe into whether it violated a federal anti-bribery law by making payments to a consultant to help it do business in China and Macau.
Jan 20 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.