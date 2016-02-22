版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 2月 22日 星期一 19:47 BJT

Ahold, Delhaize offer to sell some Belgian stores for merger approval

AMSTERDAM Feb 22 Retailers Ahold and Delhaize said on Monday they had proposed to sell a "limited number" of stores in Belgium in a bid to win regulatory approval from the country's competition authority for their merger.

The companies said in an emailed statement that the proposed divestments would include both Ahold-owned stores and Delhaize-branded outlets, but did not say how many of each.

Ahold announced plans to buy Delhaize in June.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling and Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Mark Potter)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐