UPDATE 1-Delhaize warns of wary consumers after in-line Q3

* Q3 operating profit 238 mln euros vs 237 mln expected
* Says U.S. consumers cautious, especially in Southeast
* Belgian like-for-like sales fall
* Says conditions toughened at end of Q3
By Robert-Jan Bartunek
BRUSSELS, Nov 9 Belgian supermarket group
Delhaize warned that business conditions were getting
steadily tougher as consumers would not accept inflation-linked
price hikes and traded down to cheaper products after broadly
in-line third quarter results.
The group, which makes about 65 percent of its revenues in
the United States, said sales trend deteriorated in this key
market at the end of the July-September period, especially in
the southeast of the country.
Delhaize said it did not pass on all of its cost inflation
to the consumer and this would impact revenues and margins in
the quarter ahead.
The group's statement mirrors that of U.S. peer Safeway
, which said in October that food price inflation caused
volume declines in the third quarter to accelerate more than in
previous periods.
The biggest U.S. supermarket chain, Kroger Co , said
in September its shoppers were also more cautious, visiting its
stores more often, but buying cheaper items.
In Belgium, where Delhaize competes with the likes of
Carrefour and Colruyt , the group registered
a decline of same-store sales, as consumers increasingly opted
for store brands and competition intensified.
Operating profit for the third quarter slipped by 4.7
percent year-on-year to 238 million euros ($323 million) in line
with the 237 million expected in a Reuters poll of seven
analysts.
In March, the group bought Serbian retailer Delta Maxi Group
in a 932.5 million euros deal, and now fully consolidated the
unit in its numbers.
Delhaize said it still expected capital expenditures to be
in the range of 820 to 840 million euros, including about 40
million euros for Delta Maxi.
($1 = 0.736 Euros)
(editing by Philip Blenkinsop)