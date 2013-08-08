UPDATE 1-Delhaize raises guidance helped by U.S. growth

* Sees third consecutive quarter of growth in U.S.

* Raises full-year profit guidance to at least 780 mln

BRUSSELS Aug 8 Belgian grocer Delhaize raised its guidance for 2013 after it beat expectations in the second quarter of the year, helped by its third consecutive quarter of growth at its U.S. operations.

In the second quarter, its closely watched adjusted operating profit rose 5.8 percent to 193 million euros ($257.06 million), it said on Thursday.

That surprised analysts, who had on average expected a 4.9 percent decline to 175 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.

It said it was now expecting to make at least 780 million euros in 2013, more than 775 million euros it forecast in May.

In the United States, which accounted for about 65 percent of Delhaize's 2012 revenues, like-for-like sales grew 1.1 percent, slightly less than 1.2 percent expected in the Reuters poll.

However, Delhaize said its profit margin improved 16 basis points in the second quarter to 24.3 percent of revenues, as lower wholesale prices offset price cuts in its stores.

It is also reaping the benefits of a refurbishment programme at Food Lion, its largest chain in the U.S.