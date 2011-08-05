UPDATE 2-Delhaize operating profit below expectations

* Q2 operating profit 209 mln euros vs 217 mln expected

By Robert-Jan Bartunek

BRUSSELS, Aug 5 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize posted second-quarter operating profit below expectations after price cuts to lure more customers into its stores in the United States hurt margins.

The group generated operating profit of 209 million euros ($298 million), below the 217 million expected in a Reuters poll of 11 analysts.

Delhaize said it had not fully passed on higher input costs, while U.S. supermarket chains Kroger , the biggest player in the U.S. market, and Safeway have said that they were passing on higher prices .

Delhaize said its operating margin in the U.S., where it operates the Food Lion and Hannaford supermarkets and generates about 70 percent of its revenues, fell to 4.4 percent in the second quarter, from 4.9 percent in the same period last year.

Sales rose 1.6 percent on a like-for-like basis in the U.S. while comparable store sales remained flat in Belgium due to weak consumer spending and a strong second quarter last year.

Delhaize said first results from about 200 revamped Food Lion stores were encouraging, with the new stores outperforming other supermarkets in the network.

"Consumers have less to spend and are aware of special offers, and this in a period when retailers would have to increase their prices to pass on inflation. It is still a negative situation for most retailers," said Patrick Roquas, analyst at Rabobank International.

"They are doing the right things but it's very tough at the moment," said Roquas, who has a "hold" recommendation on the stock.

The group expects revenue growth to pick up in the second half of 2011 and its U.S. operating margins to improve.

Shares of Delhaize were the biggest losers on the STOXX 600 European Retail Index , falling as much as 6.4 percent in early trading on Friday and trading at their lowest level since March 2009.

(Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Will Waterman and Jane Merriman)

($1=.7017 Euro)