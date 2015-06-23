UPDATE 1-Supermarket group Ahold says Delhaize merger talks in final stages

(Adds detail, background)
By Thomas Escritt
AMSTERDAM, June 23 Dutch supermarket group Ahold
is in the "final stages" of merger negotiations with
Belgian peer Delhaize, it said on Tuesday, though the
company declined to confirm media reports that a deal would be
announced this week.
The proposed merger, which would create a top 20 global
retailer with a strong presence in both Europe and the United
States, is widely viewed as a move that would allow the pair to
fight booming discounters by pooling their buying
power.
Dutch newspaper Het Financieele Dagblad reported on Tuesday
that the companies had agreed that Ahold would hold about 60
percent of the combined company, which would be headed by Ahold
Chief Executive Dick Boer.
The paper said Ahold's finance chief Jeff Carr would have
the same role with the merged entity while Delhaize CEO Frans
Muller would be given responsibility for integration of the
businesses.
It was still unclear where the headquarters would be
located.
Together, the two retailers would be worth about 23 billion
euros ($25.73 billion), with sales of 61.5 billion euros from
6,600 stores worldwide. The group would be among the 10 largest
U.S. retailers, behind market leaders such as Wal-Mart,
Costco and Kroger.
"Ahold and Delhaize Group would like to stress that while
they are in the final stages of negotiations, no definitive
agreement on a transaction has been reached," Ahold said in
response to the newspaper report.
Shares in Delhaize, which would be the smaller partner in
the merged group, were up 8.4 percent at 88 euros by 1428 GMT
before trading in the stock was suspended on the Brussels Stock
Exchange. Ahold shares rose 1.5 percent to 18.90 euros.
($1 = 0.8938 euros)
(Editing by David Goodman)