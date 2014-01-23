UPDATE 1-Delhaize sales expansion neutralised by weak dollar

* Q4 revenue 5.34 billion euros vs expected 5.33 billion euros

* Q4 revenue up 0.1 pct, 3 pct higher on identical exchange rates

* Volumes up in United States, inflation helps in Belgium

* 2013 operating profit 770 mln euros vs guidance of at least 755 mln

By Philip Blenkinsop

BRUSSELS, Jan 23 Belgian supermarket group Delhaize reported broadly unchanged fourth-quarter revenue on Thursday as sales growth in both the United States and Belgium were neutralised by a weaker dollar.

The group, which has about 3,500 stores worldwide and makes about 60 percent of its revenue in the United States, said revenue inched up by 0.1 percent, or 3.0 percent at identical exchange rates, to 5.34 billion euros ($7.24 billion).

Analysts had on average been expecting fourth-quarter revenue of 5.33 billion euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S estimates.

Delhaize, which will publish full-year results on March 13, said that underlying operating profit for the year was provisionally 770 million euros, in line with its earlier guidance of at least 755 million euros.

In the United States, where it operates Food Lion chains in the southeast and mid-Atlantic states and higher-end Hannaford stores from New York to Maine, fourth-quarter revenues grew 2.8 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Delhaize said its U.S. prices on average fell by 0.4 percent due to promotions and an overall low inflationary environment, but shoppers bought more at its stores.

In Belgium, comparable store sales growth was 2.4 percent, driven by retail inflation and solid year-end sales.

Analysts had on average been expected like-for-like U.S. sales growth of 1.8 percent and in Belgium of 1.0 percent, according to a Thomson Reuters poll.

A series of U.S. retailers have reported sparse sales or cut earnings forecasts as they engaged in the most promotional holiday season since the recession, trying to outdo one another with deep discounts to lure shoppers.

Dutch rival Ahold, which has stores in the U.S. northeast and is pushing into Belgium, reported a steeper-than-expected fall in fourth-quarter sales last week as the U.S. food market contracted and Dutch customers spent less.