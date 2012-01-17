UPDATE 1-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks

Jan 17 Delinquency rates at major U.S. banks have fallen in December, as consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments despite holiday expenditures. Credit card charge-offs have fallen, except for Bank of America.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Dec 2011 Nov 2011 Dec 2011 Nov 2011 Bank of America 6.05 5.67 3.82 3.96 JPMorgan Chase 4.11 4.18 2.48 2.54 Discover Financial 3.15 3.04 2.32 2.43 Capital One Financial 3.98 4.29 3.66 3.73 American Express Co 2.3 2.4 1.4 1.5 Citigroup 5.11 6.36 3.11 3.28