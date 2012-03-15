版本:
TABLE-Delinquency rates fall at major U.S. banks

March 15 Delinquency rates at most major U.S. banks fell marginally, as more consumers continued to keep up with their bill payments. Credit card charge-offs have fallen, except for Citigroup, Discover Financial and American Express.

Net charge-off rate Delinquency rate

Feb 2012 Jan 2012 Feb 2012 Jan 2012 JPMorgan Chase 3.97 4.25 2.42 2.45 Discover Financial 2.80 2.75 2.25 2.31 Capital One Financial* 3.84 4.08 3.62 3.78 American Express Co 2.4 2.2 1.4 1.4 Bank of America Corp 5.56 5.63 3.75 3.80 Citigroup 5.36 5.27 3.09 3.13 *Capital One Financial reported metrics yesterday

