Delivery Hero sets IPO for June 30 as it fends off Uber, Amazon

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 19 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero announced on Monday details of its planned initial public offering (IPO), saying that it expected shares to begin trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on June 30 in a flotation that could raise 927 million euros ($1.04 billion).
Delivery Hero is raising funds to fend off new competitors such as Uber and Amazon.
($1 = 0.8933 euros)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.