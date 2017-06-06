UPDATE 2-Germany's Delivery Hero lines up latest online takeaway IPO

* IPO of food delivery service expected in coming weeks
* IPO seen valuing company at up to 4 bln euros
* New shares worth 450 mln euros to be issued
* IPO seen as a boost for Rocket Internet
(Adds comments from CEO, background)
By Tom Sims and Emma Thomasson
BERLIN/FRANKFURT, June 6 Online food takeaway
firm Delivery Hero is preparing a flotation that could value one
of Europe's largest internet startups at up to 4 billion euros
($4.5 billion), raising funds to help it fend off new
competitors such as Uber and Amazon.
Delivery Hero said on Tuesday it would issue new shares
worth about 450 million euros, while existing shareholders
including Rocket Internet may sell up to the same
amount, people close to the matter have said.
Founded in Berlin in 2011, Delivery Hero has grown rapidly
and now employs over 6,000 people, providing a digital platform
to order meals from more than 150,000 restaurants in 40
countries in Europe, the Middle East, Latin America and Asia.
Delivery Hero wants to have a strong net cash position so it
can be prepared to grow both organically and through possible
further acquisitions, Chief Executive Niklas Ostberg said.
"This is a big step for us and the whole European tech
scene," Ostberg told a call for journalists.
The listing - expected in the coming weeks - would provide a
much-needed boost to struggling German ecommerce investor Rocket
Internet, which holds a 35 percent stake in Delivery Hero,
making it the biggest holding in its portfolio.
Rocket Internet had early success with online fashion firm
Zalando, which listed in 2014, but it has not brought
any other companies to market yet.
Rocket's shares have rallied in anticipation of the Delivery
Hero IPO but were flat on Tuesday at 21.51 euros.
South African media and e-commerce firm Naspers
took a 10 percent stake in Delivery Hero last month.
WELL-TRODDEN PATH
There has been a wave of capital raising and consolidation
in online meal delivery as Uber and Amazon push into the sector,
with Delivery Hero last week buying Middle East rival Carriage.
Delivery Hero will become the fourth major online food
delivery firm to go public in recent years, following GrubHub
, Just Eat and Takeaway.com, which have
all seen their shares soar since listing.
Delivery Hero narrowed its loss before interest, tax,
depreciation and amortization to 116 million euros last year
from 175 million in 2015, with half of that due to increased
costs, including heavy marketing, for its Foodora unit which
delivers from high-end restaurants.
Ostberg said the reason the company was still loss-making,
unlike rivals such as GrubHub and Just Eat, was because Delivery
Hero is operating in less mature markets and investing more in
marketing.
Delivery Hero may use the IPO proceeds to step up marketing
spending by 10-15 percent, a person close to the company said on
condition of anonymity.
Delivery Hero takes a commission of about 1.60 euros - or 10
or 11 percent on each average order - and slightly higher fees
if it does the delivery itself, compared to figures closer to 15
percent or above for peers like Just Eat and GrubHub.
Citigroup, Goldman Sachs International and Morgan Stanley
will act as joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners,
Delivery Hero said.
UniCredit Bank AG, Berenberg, Jefferies and UBS Investment
Bank have been mandated as additional joint bookrunners.
($1 = 0.8888 euros)
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Arno Schuetze; Editing by Keith
Weir)