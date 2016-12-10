UPDATE 1-Delivery Hero buys Foodpanda in sought after food delivery market

(Adds value of Rocket's stake in Foodpanda, background on
Foodpanda business)
FRANKFURT Dec 10 Berlin-based online food
takeaway service Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest
start-ups, will acquire competitor Foodpanda, a sign of further
consolidation to fend off new competition in Europe's sought
after food-delivery business.
Delivery Hero, which was valued at 2.89 billion euros
($3.05 billion) in its last funding round a year ago, in a
statement on Saturday said it signed a definitive agreement to
buy Foodpanda, itself a Berlin-based start-up.
Delivery Hero and Foodpanda are both backed by German
ecommerce firm Rocket Internet, which invested 800
million euros in Delivery Hero last year and holds 49.1 percent
in Foodpanda which focuses on deliveries in Eastern Europe, the
Middle East and Asia.
Delivery Hero said in a statement the acquisition will be
funded by issuing new shares, with major shareholder Rocket
increasing its stake by 1.1 percentage points to 37.7 percent.
Based on Delivery Hero's last valuation, the sales value of
Rocket's stake in Foodpanda amounts to roughly 31.8 million
euros.
The companies did not disclose a purchase price but
Foodpanda struggles with sales in Asian countries
and other media reported earlier this year it failed to attract
buyers at a $10-15 million valuation for its India business and
closed its operations in Indonesia.
Last month, Foodpanda announced plans to sell its Russian
business, known as Delivery Club, for 100 million euros to
Mail.ru, owners of VKontakte, the country's most popular social
networking site.
Globally, Foodpanda took in 2 million monthly food orders
compared with Delivery Hero's 18 million monthly orders. After
consolidating overlapping businesses, Delivery Hero expects to
be active in 47 countries, it said.
Currently Europe is home to many of the most active
international players in the online food takeaway business and
they are counting on their local ties, established customer
bases and extensive restaurant networks to fend off new
competition from the likes of Uber and Amazon
.
($1 = 0.9471 euros)
(Reporting by Tina Bellon and Eric Auchard; Editing by Ros
Russell)