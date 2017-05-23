Delivery Hero says revenues nearly doubled in first quarter

BERLIN May 23 * Online food takeaway firm
Delivery Hero, one of Europe's biggest start-ups, says Q1
revenues rose 93 pct to 121 mln euros, or up 68 pct on a
like-for-like basis
* Revenues in Europe up 44 pct, Middle East and North Africa
by 92 percent, Asia by 222 percent, Americas by 131 pct
* Order numbers up 62 pct to 63 million in Q1 2017, up
46 pct on a like for like basis
* CEO says firm "in strong position to maintain growth
momentum throughout the year and in the medium term, while
continuing to improve our profitability as we reach further
scale"
* Delivery Hero is seen as the start-up closest to going
public in the portfolio of German e-commerce investor Rocket
Internet
