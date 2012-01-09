版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 9日 星期一 23:01 BJT

Dell to use cash flows to make acquisitions: CEO

BANGALORE Jan 9 Dell Inc will use its strong cash flows to make acquisitions, Chief Executive Michael Dell said on Monday.

Dell, which has long-depended on government, corporate and consumer technology spending worldwide, has been diversifying from hardware into higher-margin services, but at a slower pace than some rivals.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐